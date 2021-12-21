AGRI-BUSINESS: Government funds avocado export farm

Government is now channeling funding towards the large scale growers of the Haas avocado crop, with focus on expanding extension services, scaling up production and boosting market readiness. Now, financing of up to 3 billion shillings has been extended to Musubi farm, in Eastern Uganda, funds to be invested in the development of Haas Avocado growing targeting frontier markets. This during a visit of the 2,500 acre farm in Easton Uganda by Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze and officials of the National planning authority.