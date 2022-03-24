AFRICA CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE: 250 enterprises get training enhance access to markets

Positioning the countries SMEs in key value chains for the much touted Africa continent free area is now priority for government and development partners, the latest efforts to this campaign is by PSFU and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in a training drive of over 250 enterprises, being readied for the $3.3 trillion dollars trading block. The aim of the training according to officials is to provide technical support to equip export-ready enterprises in Uganda with knowledge, skills, and tools to enhance access to regional and continental markets involving, the coordination, provision of business coaching, mentoring, and business advisory support.