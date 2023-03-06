5th UN Conference on LDCs: No action where it matters most

Heads of states and officials meeting in Doha, at the 5th United Nations Conference on the least developed countries, are expected to hatch solutions, that will address specific challenges such as the climate crisis and environmental degradation, especially in Africa home to 70% of the LDCs or least developed countries. This year's theme is From Potential to Prosperity where over five days of the LDC5 Conference in Doha, world leaders will gather with the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians, and young people to advance new ideas, raise new pledges of support, and spur delivery on agreed commitments, through the Doha Programme of Action. Ismail Ladu has more.