200 trained in oil and gas skilling under Total

200 youth will spend the next two and half years acquiring hands-on skilling and international certifications in oil and gas required in the Tilenga project during the production phase in 2025. The Total Energies training programme is part of the oil company’s national content programme. 25 per cent of the trainees hail from the oil and gas host districts in Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa and Nwoya districts.