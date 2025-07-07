URA surpasses revenue target with UGX 262b surplus

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has recorded a strong revenue performance for FY 2024/25, collecting UGX 31.63 trillion against a target of UGX 31.37 trillion, translating to 100.84% performance and a UGX 262.43 billion surplus. This represents a 15.86% growth in collections, or UGX 4.33 trillion more than the previous year. According to the commissioner genera,l James Musinguzi Rujooki, the impressive outturn was underpinned by a stable macroeconomic environment, enhanced tax administration, and increased taxpayer compliance.