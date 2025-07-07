SMEs adoption of digital payments growing but at a slow pace

Despite the growing adoption of cashless transactions across East Africa, a section of businesses still prefer bulk cash transfers slowing down the momentum of digital transformation. Payments technology firm Pesapal says while transaction volumes are rising, entrenched habits and structural bottlenecks are holding some enterprises back. Kinyatta Alpha, the head of sales, shares insights on how tech firms are are adopting to using technologies to monitor stock and staff performance in oil marketing firms and hotel and hospitality bookings. Pesapal is licensed by the Bank of Uganda.