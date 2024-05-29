Planners admit to NDP III three short comings

One of the major challenges of the implementation of the National Development Plan three was that planning was sometimes not aligned to the existing budget. According to the Permanent Secretary to the treasury Ramathan Ggoobi, NDP3 therefore became more ambitious than the available funds could realistically achieve. At the event to unveil the fourth National Development Plan, a shift in approach was promised with plans being done according to the available resources.