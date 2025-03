Kikorongo equator monument site brings in 3,200 visitors every month

Following the success of the Kikorongo Equator Monument, in the Kasese district, which has drawn 3,200 tourists in a month, the tourism ministry is now going for other sites such as such as the Kayabwe Equator Monument in Mpigi. During a site visit to Kayabwe, officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, led by state minister Martin Bahinduka, said the site will be developed soon.