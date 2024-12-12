Green Bonds :CMA drafting regulations

As efforts towards widening access to renewable energy across Uganda's vast population continue to grow, vocational training institutions are being advised on targeted skilling. Loy Kyozaire, the CEO of Sendea Academy, says at nearly 32% of access to solar-related utilities, the quality of technicians involved in installation for household and productive use such as irrigation and milling ought to be improved. She was speaking during the pass-out of a cohort of solar installation technicians joining more than 1,200 others who have since been trained by Sendea Academy.