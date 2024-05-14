Automobile industry dealers defend quality of tyres

The CEO of Auto mobile services and car tyre dealers Auto express, Sushant Banerjee, has rejected claims that tyres from China are fake, he was recently speaking as the company signed a partnership with France based international petroleum firm Rubis Energy which also operates in Uganda. In August last year, Cathy Kao, the head of international business for firm Linglong, appealed to the UNBS over the prevalence of counterfeit tyres in the market and asked authorities to take action.