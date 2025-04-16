16 Days On: UEDCL counts milestones

Today marks 16 days since Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) took over power distribution in the country from UMEME. According to Paul Mwesigwa, UEDCL Managing Director, their focus is on power stability, maintenance, and new connections. During a meeting with NMG staff led by the Managing Director, Susan Nsibirwa, the two entities discussed areas of collaboration in creating public awareness on issues such as power theft, vandalism, and maintenance.