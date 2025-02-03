€13.1m project to deliver affordable power

Uganda, in collaboration with The Netherlands, is financing a power project that will provide up to 6.7MW of electricity, particularly benefiting rural communities. The project involves the construction of nine mini-hydropower dams in Bushenyi, Mitooma, Bunyangabu, Hoima, Kabarole, Bundibugyo, and Kasese. The €13.1 million initiative aims to deliver affordable electricity to rural populations, according to Roy Nyamutale Baguma, Managing Director of the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company.