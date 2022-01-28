COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Legends rugby ground to host 20 teams
UGANDA CUP : Express and Kyetume win respective ties
AFCON :Pundits speak out on tourney so far
BADMINTON: Tournament starts today
BASEBALL : LA Dodgers sign Ugandan trio
SUPPORT FOR LEARNERS: UK commends Uganda over learners’ opportunities
UGANDA - RWANDA RELATIONS : How three-year dispute was resolved
HEALTH INSURANCE: MPs commend Luweero community scheme
MPs pass 43 trillion budget framework paper
FLOOD VICTIMS :Gov’t to support Kisoro’s residents
DESIRE MIREMBE CASE: Accused summoned to appear, has case to answer
FIRE IN KISENYI: Millions lost in blaze that claimed several buildings
House Committee approves new presidential appointees
PROF TUMUSIIME MUTEBILE: Museveni lauds late BOU Governor’s service
UGANDA - RWANDA RELATIONS: Excitement as Katuna border is set to reopen
OMULIRO MU KISENYI :Ekizimbe kiyidde ebintu bya bukadde bitokomose