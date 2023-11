Moyo hospital gets incubator to save premature babies

Moyo General Hospital has acquired an incubator that will help the health team at the medical facility save the lives of premature babies. Judith Draleru, the Project Officer at PICSA Uganda, says that during their recent visit to Moyo General Hospital, they realized that the neonatal department needed a modern incubator to reduce the neonatal mortality rate in Moyo District.