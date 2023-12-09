Kitara FC secures UGX 30 million sponsorship deal with Kinyara sugar
Bul FC and NEC FC gear up for tense league clash tomorrow
She Cranes begin preparations for January test series in England
Uganda triumphs in volleyball, South Sudan football match cancelled over player verification
Fort Portal's musical fusion: Ancient and modern tunes for tourists
Mao urges human rights focus amid calls for institution independence
UPDF restores Mpondwe business confidence
Uganda condemns sanctions on officials over human rights concerns
Rev. Can. Moses Banja to be consecrated as the New Bishop of Namirembe Diocese tomorrow
Anthrax outbreak in Kyotera: Two-week cattle sales quarantine sparks concerns
Erias Lukwago laments FDC split at Sam Kalega Njuba memorial
High Court rules against Albertine land claimants
ENVUMBO KU BAKUNGU BA GAVUMENTI: Minisita Okello Oryem ayanukudde America ku Byabashaija
EMPAKA Z’ABABAKA BA EAST AFRICA: Omupiira wakati wa Uganda ne South Sudan tegubaddewo
OKUTUUZA OMULABIRIZI W’E NAMIREMBE: Enteekateeka za Moses Banja ziwedde