Why health worker issues remain a challenge | TALK OF THE NATION

This week, doctors, including medical pre-interns, Senior House Officers, and Specialists, reached a peak in their strike. The frequency of health workers going on strike has raised concerns about the lack of timely addressing of their concerns. In a surprising turn of events, the president ordered the Ministries of Health and Finance on Tuesday to find funds and pay the striking health workers. We had Anne Lumbasi, Programme Manager at CEHURD (Center for Health, Human Rights and Development), to shed light on why health workers' concerns are consistently ignored until they resort to industrial action.