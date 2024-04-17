What is stalling Namboole Stadium completion? | MorningAtNTV

Last Thursday during the sittings, Speaker Anita Among tasked the Minister to provide accountability for the staggering Shs97 billion allocated for the stadium’s refurbishment, unearthing mounting concerns regarding the delayed completion of the Mandela National Stadium. Revelations of inadequate renovations compelled the Minister of State for Sports, Ogwang, to respond, including addressing complaints raised by John Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip, who expressed disappointment over Minister Ogwang’s failure to fulfill pledges concerning the stadium’s construction. The unresolved financial shortfall has cast uncertainty over the timeline for completing the renovations, raising questions about Uganda’s readiness to host the two World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria in June at the Namboole Stadium. Also, the AFCON 2027 seems to be slipping from our grasp. How did we reach this point, and what can be done is our line of discussion today, with answers sought from Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy Spokesperson of UPDF, Ivan Ojakol, sports lawyer, and Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, sports journalist at NMG.