Visa waiver for DRC citizens signals regional integration triumph | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda has joined Kenya and Tanzania in waiving visa requirements for citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a move celebrated by the East African Community. Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol facilitates employment opportunities across Partner States. The landmark decision was commended during the 8th Ordinary Session of the Joint Permanent Commission. Watch for exclusive insights on this regional development with Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister overseeing East African affairs.