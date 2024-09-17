Urbanisation and challenges involved | MorningAtNTV

The urbanization of Africa is growing rapidly and facing enormous challenges, such as the expansion of slums and increasing inequality. However, building infrastructure is an inherently political act of creation. Every investment choice lays the foundation for a future that could have been otherwise. Yet, infrastructure needs are often presented as dispassionate, objective facts. In reality, infrastructure is the physical manifestation of both political power and social values. The design, location, scale, and scope of what governments build reflect social, economic, and political power in society. At a time when funding for urban infrastructure and the promotion of the overarching global goal, the hard-won SDG 1, have elevated cities on the international policy agenda, it’s hard to believe that urban issues could have ever been considered marginal. This is a longitudinal study of the complex entanglements between infrastructure and governance, featuring Kaps Fungaroo, MP Emeritus of Obongi Constituency, and Fred Bamwine, Commissioner at the President's Office and former RDC.