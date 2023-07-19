Unpacking the narcotic law in Uganda | Morning At NTV

As it stands, the production and consumption of Cannabis and its products are illegal in Uganda, having been outlawed by the colonial government in 1902. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 2015 also prohibits the production, sale, or distribution of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, committing offenders upon conviction to a fine not exceeding sh2.4m or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both. We have Christopher Komakech - MP, Aruu South County, David Kyabayinze - medical doctor, and Peter Mubanda - founder, of Pearls of Africa CBD (POACBD).