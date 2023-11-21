Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Somalia leader backs army to take over from African Union
  • 2 News Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive
  • 3 National Katanga murder: Daughter remanded, widow summoned
  • 4 National Lawyers petition DPP over Katanga murder probe
  • 5 National 58% women killed by their spouses worldwide, says Amongi