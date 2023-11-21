Unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs |MORNING AT NTV

As entrepreneurs, take action to explore all opportunities to enter the international market. The annual Uganda Innovation Week, opening tomorrow, will facilitate engagements between innovators and investors, with a primary focus on networking and partnerships. To elaborate on the opportunities provided by this event for entrepreneurs, Olga Naiga, Business and Investment Analyst at Hive Colab, and Rogers Kagoda, Strategist at Innovation Village, talk to Chris Higenyi.