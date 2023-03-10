Understanding the significance of ICPAU qualifications | MORNING AT NTV

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) is set to hold its 13th annual graduation ceremony on March 10th, 2023 at Hotel Africana. During the ceremony, the institute will award the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda [CPA(U)], Certified Tax Advisor (CTA), and Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) qualifications to the graduands who have completed their studies between 2020 and 2022. The event will mark the culmination of an 8-examination diet period and will be attended by numerous dignitaries and guests from the industry. Ahead of the ceremony, we had the pleasure of speaking with Nancy Akullo, the Head of Communications at ICPAU, and Zuriat Nakayenga, a Senior Tax Specialist at Jumia Uganda, to gain deeper insights into the significance of these qualifications and their impact on career opportunities.