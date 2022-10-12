UGANDA-SOUTH SUDAN RELATIONS: Meetings convened to pacify border communities

Uganda and South Sudan authorities have embarked on building Peace and Unity among the Madi and Kuku communities which have a strained relationship over border disputes. Irasio Kenyi, the Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County in South Sudan has asked the two communities to set aside the narrative of division over border, violence and hate. In 2014, the two communities clashed over the border dispute of Wano-Abaya farmland where they both claimed ownership. Kenya says that when a unity reunion is built, then there can be development in the area. This advice is contained in his speech while in Moyo District.