Uganda's music industry in the age of streaming | MORNING AT NTV

The rise of music streaming services has revolutionized the music industry, shifting from physical formats like CDs and vinyl to on-demand access via smartphones. This transformation, fueled by technology and high-speed internet, has led to increased music consumption globally. In Uganda, musician Mark Da Urban, analyst Eddie Sendi, and journalist Andrew Kaggwa from the Daily Monitor analyze the impact of this trend on the music industry, exploring its implications for artists, listeners, and cultural exploration.