The role of the media in ensuring road safety | MORNING AT NTV

Road traffic injuries claim 1.3 million lives yearly, making it a major threat to ages 5-29. Pedestrians and cyclists account for 25% of global deaths. In 2022, road accidents surged to 20,394 cases, with 22 fatalities per 100 crashes and reckless driving causing 61% of incidents. UN-mandated UN Global Road Safety Weeks promote awareness and actions. Meet Clare Muhindo, program officer, shedding light on this critical issue.