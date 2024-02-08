The amended narcotics and psychotropic substance control act |Morning At NTV

The global community has increasingly recognized the need for balanced and evidence-based drug policies that prioritize harm reduction, rehabilitation, and human rights. Uganda is no exception. President Museveni on Tuesday assented to 5 bills, including the Civil Aviation Amendment Act 2004, the Judicature Amendment Act 2023, the Explosives Act 2023, the Competition Act 2023, and the most popular of them, the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Act 2003, which we are here to discuss. Why has it garnered popularity among others? To shed light on this, we have Christopher Komakech, MP for Aruu South County and a doctor by profession who worked at Butabika Hospital, Pius Katumba Busobozi, a lawyer, and Ras Naija, a sector player advocate.