Tax harmonisation and debt in EAC member states | MorningAtNTV

A study on tax competition in East Africa focused on Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania found that these countries are providing a wide range of tax incentives to businesses to attract greater levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) into their countries. Such incentives include corporate income tax holidays, notably in export processing Such incentives include corporate income tax holidays, notably in export processing zones (EPZs), and reductions from the standard rate for taxes such as import duties and es and VAT. The study showed that such tax incentives are not only leading to very large revenue losses but are also promoting harmful tax competition in the region. We put this into perspective with Cyrus Nkusi - Executive Director, of Governance for Africa, Rwanda, and Aloysious Kittengo - Tax Policy Analyst, SEATINI