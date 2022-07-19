Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Why NUP isn’t fielding a candidate for Eala
  • 2 National UCU student’s killing: Opposition MPs call for speedy trial of colleague 
  • 3 National MP detained over UCU student’s killing faces incitement charge
  • 4 National Over 8,000 Covid vaccines expire in Masaka
  • 5 National Ntungamo fails to use Shs6.8billion govt funding 