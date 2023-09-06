Research on parenting 21st century children|MORNING AT NTV

Many parents of today are feeling increasingly concerned not only for the well-being and safety of their children but also for their own abilities to take up the role of a “good” and “responsible” parent. Makerere University conducted research on parenting, which holds particular significance during children's holidays. Dr. Godfrey Siu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Child Health & Development Centre at Makerere University and the Principal Investigator of the Parenting Program, provides insights and analysis based on this research.