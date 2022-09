Reporting beyond the anecdote about Ebola | MORNING AT NTV

The government of Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola in the central part of the country last week. The strain detected is a relatively rare strain, called the Sudan strain, which doesn’t have an approved vaccine that can prevent its spread. It’s been a decade since this strain was reported globally. Journalist Walter Mwesigye was on #MorningAtNTV to talk about Uganda's response to the outbreak.