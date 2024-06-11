Report on pre-primary education in Uganda | MorningAtNTV

In Uganda, however, pre-primary education is only offered by private providers, and fees create an insurmountable barrier to access for many families. The report shows how fees for pre-primary education cause the majority of Uganda’s children to miss out on early learning, contributing to interrupted schooling, premature enrollment, poorer performance in primary school, higher repetition and dropout rates, and widening economic inequality. Human Rights Watch and the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights will be launching their latest joint report on pre-primary education in Uganda, and we traverse the report findings with Jo Becker, Children’s Rights Advocacy Director at Human Rights Watch, and Musa Mugoya, Program Officer at ISER.