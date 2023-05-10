Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News UK archbishop hits out at govt's Rwanda migration plan
  • 2 News Sudan battles rage as more civilians risk dangerous escape
  • 3 News Fifteen children drown, 25 more missing in Nigeria boat tragedy
  • 4 News Militias overrun East DR Congo fishing town
  • 5 National We won’t back down on oil projects - EAC leaders