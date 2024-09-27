Refugee funding status in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda's open-door policy for refugees has earned global admiration for its generosity, providing those fleeing conflict with land, access to public services, and the right to work. However, with over 80% of refugees concentrated in just 13 districts in the North, South-Western regions, and Kampala, sustaining this support presents significant challenges. Growing concerns over refugee funding and competition for resources further complicate the situation. We discuss these issues with Dinah Morgan, Country Director of the Stromme Foundation.