National Citizens Integrity Awards 2023 were organized under the theme of promoting Integrity for a corruption-free and sustainable society. The National Citizens Integrity Awards is an annual event that aims at recognizing public servants who serve with honesty and integrity, a tradition that started in 2018. We spoke with Xavier Ejoyi Country Director of ActionAid International Ug and Prof Wasswa Balunywa, the winner of the Management category of the National Citizens Integrity Awards.