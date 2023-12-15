Recognising 2023 strides for Uganda's film sector | MorningAtNTV

Africa is brimming with creativity and potential, particularly in the media and arts sector. The film industry in Uganda is rapidly gaining momentum, making a significant impact on the country's entertainment landscape. Beyond providing entertainment and telling compelling stories, it is also seen as a potential solution to pressing issues like unemployment. To delve into the performance of the film industry in 2023, film producer Loukman Ali, filmmaker and actress Nana Kagga, and arts journalist Andrew Kaggwa from the Daily Monitor share their perspectives on this aspect.