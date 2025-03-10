Reality Check in Kawempe North By Election: violence and its impact |MORNING AT NTV

In the wake of the recent Kawempe North By-Election, the political landscape has been marked by violence, leading to arrests, injuries, and public unrest. A crackdown by security forces has left many questioning the state of Uganda's democracy and the preparation for the upcoming 2026 general elections. We dive deep into the role of youth in election violence, the partiality seen in the campaigns, and the involvement of newly-formed security agencies like JAT. Hear insights from Hanifah Karadi, Gorreth Namugga, and Fred Bamwine as they reflect on these issues and offer their perspectives on how Uganda can restore integrity in its electoral process.