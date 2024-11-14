Participation in the elections for youth and the disabled | MorningAtNTV

Africa’s multifaceted 2024 electoral docket provides opportunities to strengthen multipartyism, transition back to constitutionalism following coups, and rebuff perfunctory exercises. Africa has a busy election calendar in 2024 and forthcoming, however, roughly half of the elections are unlikely to be competitive because of heavy-handed management of the electoral process by well-entrenched incumbents. These processes raise questions for the continent about what qualifies as a genuine and inclusive election. We put this topical discussion in context with Betty Cheptoek - ED., show ability and Ivan Otim - programs officer, youth development link