Overcoming entrepreneurship and employment challenges | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda has a strong culture of entrepreneurship, including among women, and is one of only seven countries worldwide that has achieved gender parity in terms of the number of women driven to pursue entrepreneurial activities, but COVID-19 changed things around and downplayed some entrepreneurial ventures. Dr Anatoly Kamugisha the author of "From a business tragedy to strategy", which focuses on motivational entrepreneurship joined us for a chat on this on #MorningAtNTV.