MorningAtNTV | Uganda's economic performance 2024

Bank of uganda recently mulled in a saga that involved currency value threats and proving incompetence trends in the gatekeepers of our economic institution. Consequently, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the 2024 Article IV Consultation with Uganda, where looking ahead, growth is expected to strengthen, boosted by the start of oil production in 2025, which will make a lasting improvement in the fiscal and current account balances and the year 2024 is ending is at the corner of closure, so we sum up the highlights in Uganda's economy including the recent bank of uganda scandal that came to light as a shock to Ugandans, we speak to Francis Muhire - economist, Bernard Cankara - economist and Richard Ssempala - economist on zoom