Lessons, challenges met during lock down | TALK OF THE NATION

Schools are set to reopen for physical classes on Monday, following the end of the partial lockdown, intended to limit the spread of Covid-19. However, during the partial lockdown, some engaged in online learning, to keep a sense of normalcy. However, with physical learning returning to schools - what changes can we expect to see in schools. To help us appreciate this - we have the principal of Kampala Parents' School DAPHNE KATO