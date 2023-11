Leader of opposition parliament tells MPs to defy among

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has instructed MPs boycotting plenary sessions to resist the directive from Speaker Anita Among, which prohibits their participation in committee sittings. Mpuuga urged committee chairpersons to refrain from trying to enforce what he deems as unenforceable. He stated that they won't contest the speaker's directive in court but are prepared to defy it.