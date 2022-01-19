KICKSTARTER: Encouraging children to return to school

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis in education. In 2020, over 1.6 billion children 90 per cent of the world’s school-going girls and boys saw their education disrupted for months when schools closed. In Uganda, according to the National Child Helpline 116, cases of violence against children increased during the various lockdowns. For example, from April to September 2020, cases of violence against children increased from 2,400 to 5,000 as reported by the National Child Help Line. So, how best can we encourage children to go back to school? Dr Dennis Mugimba the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education and Edson Nsubuga the Head of Education at Save The Children talk about this on #MorningAtNTV