Insight on the future of comedy in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

Comedy is one of the most "unboring" art, if brought out rightly, that has ever existed. It tackles stress out through laughter and medically a happy soul keeps the body looking younger. Looking at 2022, as it closes shortly, we magnify through the performance of comedy this year and beyond. Hillary Okello a comedian and Andrew Kaggwa an arts journalist were on #MorningAtNTV to talk about the art.