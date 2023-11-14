Insight into the process of land acquisition|MORNING AT NTV

When companies seek to acquire land for their business activities, it can lead to the relocation and loss of shelter or livelihoods for communities or individual households. Involuntary resettlement occurs when affected people do not have the right to refuse land acquisition and are displaced, potentially resulting in long-term hardship, impoverishment, and social stress. Denis Bugaya, a Lawyer and spokesperson for the Buganda Land Board, helps us understand the process of land acquisition in Uganda.