How will the new A-level curriculum impact those joining tertiary education | TALK OF THE NATION

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education, through the National Curriculum Development Centre, unveiled the new A-Level curriculum for students joining Senior 5. While the syllabus introduces innovative ideas, questions remain about its long-term viability. Tonight on Talk of the Nation, we explore how this new curriculum may impact students transitioning to university. Joining us to shed light on this is Prof. Mouhammad Mpezamihigo, Vice Chancellor of Equator University.