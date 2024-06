How Budo Junior school is coping years after fire that claimed pupils' lives | TALK OF THE NATION

On Sunday, Uganda marks the 35th Heroes' Day, honoring those who made great sacrifices for their country. Among them is Yvonne Namaganda, a 10-year-old dorm captain at Budo Junior School, who sacrificed her life to save others during a dormitory fire in 2008. Sixteen years later, we returned to the school to discuss the significance of this event with head teacher Ernest Kavulu.