HEALTH FOCUS: Looking at the critical information on food packages

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of developing evidence-informed policy guidelines on the food environment, including on nutrition labelling policies with a focus on ingredient lists, nutrient declarations, supplementary nutrition information and health and nutrition claims. Nutrition labelling on packaged foods is intended to inform the consumer of nutritional properties of a food. However, some labels may create false perceptions of the healthfulness of products and may confuse or mislead consumers.