Future of Uganda's music industry | MORNING AT NTV

In recent years, the world has taken notice of the exceptional talent within Africa's music industry. From Afrobeats artists dominating US summer hits to global media houses eagerly signing up African artists, it's clear that African music is going global. Viral Tik Tok trends featuring African music are just one of the many visible ways that African musicians are gaining global recognition. The potential for the industry to boost economies, foster regional and global integration, and propel artists to global stardom is undeniable. However, despite these exciting opportunities, challenges remain in ensuring that African artists receive a fair share of the profits. To explore this topic further, we invited Andrew Kaggwa, an experienced arts journalist, and Ramah Muyinda, also known as Baba Raa, a talented artist, to share their insights.