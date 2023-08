Exploring Uganda's Oil and gas sector | MorningAtNTV

Whereas Uganda’s oil and gas projects are well-intentioned, skeptics argue otherwise! Over the months, attacks largely online, have surged focusing on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). Yet, the Upstream (Tilenga and Kingfisher) and the midstream-EACOP projects are conjoined. Each of them is vital for the other’s success.