Exploring efforts to combat plastic waste

Uganda, with its diverse ecosystems—including lakes, rivers, and national parks—is facing a growing plastic pollution crisis. In urban centers like Kampala, the challenge is exacerbated by inadequate waste management systems. In today’s discussion, in response to the plastic pollution crisis, we speak with Francis Ogwal, Senior Manager of Environment Planning & Coordination at NEMA, and Jacinta Nekesa, Executive Director of Environmental Alert.